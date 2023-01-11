Compass invests in polyurethane components provider MPC

Pete Kaczmarek serves as president and CEO of MPC.

Compass Group Equity Partners was founded in 2015

Based in St. Louis, Compass invests in lower middle-market companies

Compass Group Equity Partners has made an investment in Cranston, Rhode Island-based Mearthane Products Corporation, a maker of custom polymer-based products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“MPC has a long-standing reputation of providing comprehensive design solutions and consistently delivering superior urethane products,” said Bobby Bryan, Compass Group director, in a statement. “We are confident MPC has the right management team and capabilities to capitalize on multiple opportunities for continued expansion in the advanced materials sector.”

Pete Kaczmarek serves as president and CEO of MPC.

Compass Group Equity Partners was founded in 2015.

Based in St. Louis, Compass invests in lower middle-market companies.

MPC partners with OEMs to design and manufacture polyurethane components with superior performance in a wide range of end markets.