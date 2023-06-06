Comvest-backed Duke’s Root Control acquires Underground Infrastructure Services

Based in Elgin, Illinois, Duke’s is a provider of chemical root control solutions.

Duke’s Root Control, which is backed by Comvest Partners, has acquired Livonia, Michigan-based Underground Infrastructure Services, a provider of wastewater and gas-focused inspection, diagnostics and remediation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

UIS is Duke’s fifth acquisition in the last five years.

“With up to 10 million American households receiving their water through lead service lines, replacement projects are a top priority for many municipalities. Comvest is excited to support Duke’s as it continues to expand its service offering and positive community impact,” said Matt Kunz, a principal at Comvest in a statement.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Comvest invests in middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Comvest manages more than $9.3 billion in assets and has invested over $11 billion since inception.