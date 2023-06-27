Comvest Partners acquires addiction treatment services provider Your Behavioral Health

Co-founders CEO Mike Joly and Dr. Martha Koo, chief medical director, will continue to lead the platform alongside the existing management team.

Comvest Partners has acquired Torrance, California-based Your Behavioral Health, a regional provider of mental health and addiction treatment services for adults and teens. No financial terms were disclosed.

Your Behavioral Health has 17 facilities throughout Southern California.

Co-founders CEO Mike Joly and Dr. Martha Koo, chief medical director, will continue to lead the platform alongside the existing management team.

“Your Behavioral Health has achieved impressive growth by providing high quality clinical care through a patient-centric approach,” said Andrew Shear, a principal at Comvest in a statement. “Comvest looks forward to working alongside the management team to expand the company’s behavioral care network and add treatment locations in existing and new geographical markets.”

Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC served as financial advisor to Your Behavioral Health in connection with the transaction while Raymond James and Brentwood Capital Advisors served as financial advisors to Comvest.

Your Behavioral Health’s family of brands includes Clear Recovery Center, New Life House, and Neuro Wellness Spa.

Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest invests in the middle market. Comvest manages more than $9.3 billion in assets, and has invested over $11 billion since inception.