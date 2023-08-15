Comvest Partners backs Apotheco Pharmacy Group

Founded in 2013, Apotheco provides specialized dermatological care solutions to medical providers and patients.

Comvest Partners has made an investment in Apotheco Pharmacy Group, a New York-based operator of specialized pharmacies focused on clinical dermatology.

“Comvest executed a complex transaction in a challenging financing market and, through Comvest Special Opportunities’ flexible investment mandate, provided a hybrid capital solution to support Apotheco’s current and future needs,” said Tom Goila, a partner of Comvest in a statement.

Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest invests in the middle market. Comvest manages more than $9.3 billion in assets, and has invested over $11 billion since inception.