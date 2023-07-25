Comvest Partners wraps up sixth credit fund at $2bn

The fund’s limited partners include public and private pension plans, asset management firms, insurance companies, foundations, and family offices

Comvest Partners has closed its sixth flagship credit fund at $2 billion, beating its $1.7 billion target.

Comvest Credit Partners VI will provide debt financing to mid-sized North American businesses.

The fund’s limited partners include public and private pension plans, asset management firms, insurance companies, foundations, and family offices.

“We are delighted to mark the close of CCP VI with such strong support from new and existing investors,” said Robert O’Sullivan, a managing partner and a co-founder of Comvest Credit Partners in a statement. “Comvest Credit Partners has been committed to providing flexible debt financing solutions that help drive meaningful growth of companies in our industries of expertise since 2006.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisors to Comvest Credit Partners in the formation of CCP VI.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Comvest manages more than $9.3 billion in assets and has invested over $11 billion since inception.