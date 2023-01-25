Comvest recruits Mendell as managing director for IR group

Most recently, Mendell served as a senior distribution executive and member of the U.S. direct lending team at Tennenbaum Capital Partners and its successor organization, BlackRock

Comvest Partners has named John Mendell as a managing director in its investor relations group. He is based in Comvest’s West Palm Beach office.

In his new role, Mendell will focus on the management of Comvest’s relationships with investors across the firm’s private equity, direct lending, and special opportunities investment strategies.

Most recently, Mendell served as a senior distribution executive and member of the U.S. direct lending team at Tennenbaum Capital Partners and its successor organization, BlackRock. Before that, he served in senior fundraising roles at Ares Management and TCW MetWest.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Comvest,” said Robert O’Sullivan, a managing partner and co-founder of Comvest Credit Partners, Comvest’s direct lending investment platform, in a statement. “John brings significant knowledge and experience— including highly specialized direct lending expertise — from his long and accomplished investment management career. As a managing director, he will play a key leadership role driving communication and fundraising activities with Comvest’s investor base.”

Comvest invests in middle-market companies. Comvest manages more than $8.9 billion in assets, and has invested over $9.2 billion since inception.