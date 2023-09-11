Comvest taps Landrum as partner and IR head

In this role, Landrum will manage Comvest’s relationships with investors globally across the firm’s private equity, direct lending, and special opportunities investment strategies.

He is based in Comvest’s West Palm Beach office

Landrum joins Comvest from Tennenbaum Capital Partners’ successor organization (BlackRock), where he most recently was a managing director on BlackRock’s U.S. private credit team

Before that, Landrum was a managing partner of Tennenbaum Capital Partners, where he also led the global investor relations function

Comvest Partners has hired Lee Landrum as a partner and head of investor relations.

In this role, Landrum will manage Comvest’s relationships with investors globally across the firm’s private equity, direct lending, and special opportunities investment strategies.

He is based in Comvest’s West Palm Beach office.

“Lee’s specific experience in the private credit markets, collaborative leadership style and proven track record with institutional investors are a perfect complement for Comvest at an exciting stage of our firm’s growth,” said Robert O’Sullivan, managing partner and co-founder of Comvest Credit Partners, Comvest’s direct lending investment platform.

Landrum joins Comvest from Tennenbaum Capital Partners’ successor organization (BlackRock), where he most recently was a managing director on BlackRock’s U.S. private credit team. Before that, Landrum was a managing partner of Tennenbaum Capital Partners, where he also led the global investor relations function. Previously, he held senior positions at The Carlyle Group and Babson Capital Management (now Barings).

Comvest invests in the middle market.