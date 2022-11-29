Concentric and Summer Street-led investor group acquire solid waste collection company Frontier

Blue Sage helped create Frontier alongside founding CEO John Gustafson in 2017

Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies since 2002

Currently, Blue Sage has over $400 million of assets under management

An investor group led by by Concentric Equity Partners and Summer Street Capital Partners has acquired Frontier Waste Solutions, a Texas-based solid waste collection company. The seller was Blue Sage Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blue Sage helped create Frontier alongside founding CEO John Gustafson in 2017.

“It is certainly bittersweet to part with our friends at Frontier,” said Blue Sage Co-Founder and Managing Member Peter Huff, in a statement. “It is extremely rare and rewarding to work alongside a management team and co-founders as talented and dedicated as John Gustafson, Drew Pozatek, Bill Killian, Tim Henderson, Alek Orloff, and the many others that worked together to build Frontier into such an outstanding company.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage currently has over $400 million of assets under management.