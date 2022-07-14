Concord appoints Larsen and Schmidt as managing directors

Larsen will help source new opportunities and enhance the firm’s investment strategy and execution

Concord Health Partners has named Erik Larsen and Derek Schmidt as managing directors. The healthcare-focused investment firm also launched a Nashville office.

As managing director, Larsen will help source new opportunities and enhance the firm’s investment strategy and execution. Schmidt will lead Concord’s capital formation efforts and focus on the firm’s investor relations, single asset funds and the buildout of potential new strategies.

Larsen joins Concord from HCA Healthcare, Inc., where he was most recently vice president of the special assets group. Prior to joining Concord, Larsen worked at HCA Healthcare, Inc where he led the special assets group. Larsen received a B.A. from Wake Forest University, and an MBA from Wake Forest University, Babcock Graduate School of Management.

Most recently, Schmidt was director of private equity for Marquette Associates, where he directed private equity and venture capital program construction, including manager selection, co-investment and secondary deployment.

Prior to Marquette Associates, Schmidt worked as an equity analyst at Piper Jaffray and a global associate at William Blair. He holds an undergraduate degree in business finance from The Ohio State University.

“Our mission at Concord is to build a broad healthcare investment platform that allows us to extend our reach and take advantage of a broader universe of opportunities that create meaningful value for our investors and portfolio companies,” said Olsen, in a statement. “Adding Erik and Derek’s experience further institutionalizes our team, and I look forward to working closely with them both to continue strengthening our investment process and working with our strategic LPs to accelerate growth at our portfolio companies.”

Concord has offices located in Summit, New Jersey and Nashville.