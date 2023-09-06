Concord Health Partners backs behavioral health platform NeuroFlow

Concord Health Partners invests in healthcare companies

Based in Summit, New Jersey, Concord was founded in 2017

Concord Health Partners has made an investment in Philadelphia-based NeuroFlow, a behavioral health SaaS platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Concord is dedicated to partnering with the most innovative healthcare companies to enhance operational efficiencies, improve patient outcomes, and intelligently expand access to care,” said James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord in a statement. “The need for a strong behavioral health platform that pulls together point solutions to support patients across the country has never been greater, and we believe that this technology will drive further innovation as a key solution for the overall healthcare ecosystem. This investment in NeuroFlow is a continuation of our focus and activity in the space and a multiplier to our existing mental health investments.”

Chris Molaro serves as CEO of NeuroFlow

