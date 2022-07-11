Concord Health Partners taps Gragnolati as exec partner

In his new role, Gragnolati will help source new investment opportunities, support management teams and accelerate the growth of portfolio companies.

Concord Health Partners, a healthcare-focused investment firm, has named Brian Gragnolati as executive partner. In his new role at Concord, Gragnolati will work with James Olsen, founder and managing partner, and other members of the Concord team to source new investment opportunities, support management teams and accelerate the growth of portfolio companies.

“We are thrilled to add someone with Brian’s experience, knowledge and expertise to Concord’s executive team,” said James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord, said in a statement. “Brian brings unique perspective from his roles as a health system chief executive officer and at the AHA, and has distinguished himself as a valuable partner to Concord in those roles.”

Gragnolati has served as president and CEO of Atlantic Heath System since 2015, and is the former chairman of the board of trustees of the AHA. Prior to his tenure at Atlantic Health, Brian served as senior vice president at Johns Hopkins Medicine. He previously held executive positions at Wellspan Health, University of Vermont Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Gragnolati holds a bachelor’s degree in health systems analysis from the University of Connecticut, an MBA from Western New England College and an executive leadership certificate from the JFK School at Harvard University.