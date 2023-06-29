Congruent invests in manufacturer AAA Fabrication

AAA was founded in 2010 by Richard Alldredge.

Alldredge and the entire leadership team will continue managing the company’s operations going forward, having retained significant ownership stakes

Based in Dallas, Congruent Investment Partners invests in lower middle market companies

Congruent Investment Partners has made an investment in North Texas-based AAA Fabrication, a provider of metal fabricated products. No financial terms were disclosed.

AAA was founded in 2010 by Richard Alldredge.

Alldredge and the entire leadership team will continue managing the company’s operations going forward, having retained significant ownership stakes.

On the deal, Travis Baldwin, managing member of Congruent, said in a statement, “AAA, with its strong market presence in Texas, exceptional management team, and substantial growth prospects, fits perfectly within our investment strategy that targets founder-led industrial services businesses. We’re looking forward to partnering with Richard and the entire AAA team to further strengthen the business and continue its impressive upward trajectory.”

Based in Dallas, Congruent Investment Partners invests in lower middle market companies. Targeted industries include industrial services, manufacturing & distribution, general business services and aerospace & defense.