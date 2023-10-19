Consello Capital acquires legal tech firm ProSearch

Guggenheim Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to ProSearch

Consello Capital, the private equity arm of The Consello Group, has acquired a majority stake in ProSearch Strategies, a Los Angeles-based provider of tech-enabled legal services to enterprise customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction marks the first investment for Consello Capital.

“More than ever, business leaders are looking for actionable ways to use technology and AI to improve their business processes and thereby create shareholder value. ProSearch is a great example of a B2B company that helps its clients do just that, with a relentless focus on using technology to drive efficiency,” said Peter Morrow, managing partner of Consello Capital in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with the ProSearch team to help them continue to deliver industry-leading products and services, expand their technology offerings and further add to their blue-chip roster of customers.”

Guggenheim Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to ProSearch, while Buchalter provided legal advice to the company on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis advised Consello Capital.

ProSearch was founded in 2005.

Consello Capital invests in the business services, consumer, and retail sectors.