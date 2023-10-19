Consello in deal debut; Vista invests in aPriori; Godspeed’s Douglas Lake on behavioral healthcare

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here filling in for MK Flynn on the Thursday Wire.

We’re kicking off with some fresh deals, including a debut by Consello Capital as it buys a legal services provider and Vista Credit Partners making a play in manufacturing software.

Next we take a couple of deep dives, first as Obey Martin Manayiti speaks to Godspeed Capital’s Douglas Lake about his firm’s acquisition of Stengel Hill Architecture, then I grill Rami Cassis of Parabellum Investments on his US growth plans for portfolio company ieDigital.

We then round things out with a look at BlueFlame AI, which seeks to help clients – including PE and VC firms – make use of emerging AI technologies to improve operations.

Debut

Consello Capital, the private equity arm of The Consello Group, has made its first investment, acquiring a majority stake in ProSearch Strategies, a Los Angeles-based provider of tech-enabled legal services to enterprise customers.

“More than ever, business leaders are looking for actionable ways to use technology and AI to improve their business processes and thereby create shareholder value,” said Peter Morrow, managing partner of Consello Capital, in a statement. “ProSearch is a great example of a B2B company that helps its clients do just that, with a relentless focus on using technology to drive efficiency,”

Previously, Morrow was the co-founder of Sycamore Partners. Consello has attracted a roster of athletes including football’s Tom Brady, who serves as a partner, and tennis’ Serena Williams, who serves as a senior advisor.

Enterprise software

Vista Credit Partners has made an investment in aPriori, a manufacturing software provider based in Concord, Massachusetts.

“Vista Credit Partners is proud to support innovative enterprise software companies like aPriori with flexible capital solutions and operational support to further establish market leadership,” said David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners, in a statement.

Vista Credit Partners is the credit investing arm of Vista Equity Partners

Mental health

Godspeed Capital Management is looking to tap into a need for behavioral healthcare facilities with its acquisition of Stengel Hill Architecture (SHA), founder and managing partner Douglas Lake told PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti.

Founded in 1996 and based in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, SHA designs acute and behavioral healthcare facilities.

“There are significant pent-up infrastructure investment opportunities coming out of the pandemic that our healthcare market is working to address,” said Lake. “We see meaningful new building and renovation-related projects in the healthcare infrastructure marketplace.”

The deal came together after Godspeed was introduced to SHA by FMI Corporation, an investment banking firm that had knowledge advising in this space. The pandemic exposed gaps within the behavioral healthcare system, as many people were left scrambling for mental health care. The architecture sector is also heavily regulated, a factor that plays to SHA’s advantage.

“There are regulations on a state-by-state basis that dictate the localized qualifications for who can perform the work in that state,” said Lake. “As a result, these businesses can often enjoy a competitive moat dynamic that helps to protect their business in a given geographic market.”

That also feeds into Godspeed’s M&A strategy of focusing on expanding its geography into markets like Florida, Texas and California, among others. “We believe we can successfully partner with local architecture firms that have the requisite licenses and footprint to facilitate this ‘land and expand’ strategy to better support our customers’ growth requirements,” he said.

Check out the full interview for more on Godspeed’s plans.

US push

I spoke to Parabellum Investment CEO Rami Cassis about the firm’s portfolio company ieDigital making a US push with the acquisition of Connect FSS – and found that more US deals could be on the cards.

ieDigital develops digital banking software and is headquartered in London.

Cassis had been looking to expand ieDigital into the US and began the search for add-ons a year and a half ago. The company started with 1,000 candidates, of which it spoke to about 100 then whittled that down to a handful.

“Connect FSS is the first of the three or four that we’re currently progressing,” said Cassis. “It’s the biggest, at about $11 million-$12 million in revenue.”

Based in Sandy, Utah, Connect FSS develops banking apps and websites for US credit unions, including First Community Credit Union in Coquille, Oregon, City & County Credit Union in Saint Paul, Minnesota and Altra Federal Credit Union in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Combining the companies gives about $25 million in revenue, with 75-80 percent of that recurring, said Cassis. The UK/UK is split is about 50/50.

Connect FSS’s acquisition grew ieDigital’s product suite and US footprint – a combination Parabellum will look for in its other US acquisitions.

“It’s to expand our product suite, focusing very much on financial services, and to increase our presence in in the US,” said Cassis. “If we can expand the product suite, whether it’s the mortgage market or more retail banking tools, both of those would be a complementary fit with the platform that we have today.”

Read the full article to find out why ieDigital is making a push into the US.

AI expansion

A highly customizable generative AI platform for alternative asset managers is becoming available to a broader client base this week. Built to meet the needs of VCs, PE firms and other private investors, BlueFlame AI aims to help clients make use of emerging AI technologies to improve their operations and generate resource and cost savings while ensuring security, privacy and compliance.

The idea is to improve clients’ access to their siloed data systems, including their portfolio companies’ data rooms, vendor contracts, legal agreements and portfolio oversight tools by using natural language commands, which can drive mass automation, CEO and co-founder Raj Bakhru told PE Hub affiliate publication Venture Capital Journal.

“That will speak differently to different people within the firm,” he said. “But that has a tremendous opportunity of making the data quality going into those systems better because you’re able to interface in a natural language manner and allow for cross-system interactions through natural language commands.”

Read more about how the system works here.

PE Hub and VCJ have been exploring how PE and VC firms are using generative AI. For more coverage, see PE Hub’s story on how ChatGPT and GenAI are beefing up private equity deal sourcing and VCJ’s story on how AI is transforming the VC industry.

OK that’s all from me. Obey will be taking you through to the weekend tomorrow as usual.

Cheers,

Craig