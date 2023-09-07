Consortium Brand Partners acquires a majority ownership stake in Reese Witherspoon’s clothing line Draper James

According to terms of the deal, Consortium Brand Partners will now hold an approximate 70 percent ownership stake in the company.

Witherspoon will remain a partner and board member in the business

Draper James was founded in 2015

Consortium Brand Partners received advisory services from Winston & Strawn LLP while Draper James was advised by Solomon Partners and ArentFox Schiff LLP

Consortium Brand Partners has acquired a majority ownership stake in Draper James, a fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress, producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to terms of the deal, Consortium Brand Partners will now hold an approximate 70 percent ownership stake in the company.

Witherspoon will remain a partner and board member in the business.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reese and the entire Draper James team,” said Cory M. Baker, a managing partner of Consortium Brand Partners in a statement. “Draper James is a beloved American brand with a thoughtful aesthetic that has resonated with women across the country. We are excited to collaborate with Reese, tapping into the ethos of her brand and reaching even greater heights, as we expand the brand with new product offerings, across retail, domestically and internationally.”

Draper James was founded in 2015.

Consortium Brand Partners received advisory services from Winston & Strawn, LLP while Draper James was advised by Solomon Partners and ArentFox Schiff, LLP.

Consortium Brand Partners invests in global brands and diverse teams across various consumer sectors.