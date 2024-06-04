PE Deals

Consortium Brand Partners picks up athletic apparel brand Outdoor Voices

This marks CBP’s second acquisition, following its announcement of a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s fashion & lifestyle brand Draper James in September 2023.

