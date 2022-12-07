Construction firm Pomerleau nabs CDPQ investment

The capital was used to back Pomerleau's recent acquisition of ITC Construction Group, a residential construction firm based in Vancouver.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has invested an additional C$150 million in Pomerleau, a Montreal-based construction company.

The capital was used to back Pomerleau’s recent acquisition of ITC Construction Group, a residential construction firm based in Vancouver.

“Since our first investment in 2018, Pomerleau has grown substantially, more than doubling its revenues. CDPQ is proud to have been at the company’s side during this expansion and looks forward to continuing our commitment to support the execution of the company’s strategic development plan,” said Kim Thomassin, executive vice president and head of Québec at CDPQ in a statement. “In addition to fostering the organization’s expansion across Canada with the ITC Construction Group acquisition, this investment is aligned with our desire to develop more sustainable living environments, and Pomerleau continues to play a major role in that regard.”

Pomerleau is the parent company of Borea Construction, a Canadian provider of renewable energy construction projects.

Earlier this year, Pomerleau launched PCap Infrastructure and Renewables Fund to support the financing of infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

As of June 30, 2022, CDPQ’s net assets totalled C$391.6 billion.