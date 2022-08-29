Consultancy RIA Advisory secures funding from Avance

The investment will be used by RIA for expansion and enhance its offerings.

Avance Investment Management has made an investment in RIA Advisory, a provider of revenue management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by RIA for expansion and enhance its offerings. CEO and Founder Saket Pabby and the RIA management team will continue to lead the business.

“Our approach to supporting founder-led businesses by driving expansion and creating value through our STAGE™ process is ideally suited to a rapidly growing, entrepreneurial technology business like RIA,” said John Civantos, a senior partner of Avance, in a statement. “With a diverse customer base of global, industry-leading businesses that rely on RIA to drive profitability and enhance critical revenue management systems in hyper-competitive markets, we believe the company is poised for sustainable, international growth. We are thrilled to work with Saket and the entire RIA team to grow the reach of the company’s offerings while unlocking long-term value.”

Canaccord Genuity and Jones Day advised RIA, while Avance was advised by Guggenheim Securities and Greenberg Traurig.

RIA Advisory was founded in late 2016. The company, which employs more than 500 professionals worldwide, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, with offices in the U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines and Australia.

Based in New York and Miami, Avance invests in the services, tech and consumer sectors in the U.S.