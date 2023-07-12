Cooper buys two Western Canadian equipment rental companies

Based in Toronto, Cooper is a full-service construction equipment rental provider with 68 locations in six provinces.

Cooper Equipment Rentals, backed by SeaFort Capital, has acquired Warner Rentals and Scotty’s Rentals and Landscaping, both equipment rental businesses operating in Western Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

Warner Rentals has five locations in Kamloops, Princeton, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm and Scotch Creek, British Columbia. Scotty’s is based in Rock View County, Alberta and specializes in climate control equipment, including heaters, generators and tarping services, as well as fencing for residential construction.

Based in Toronto, Cooper is a full-service construction equipment rental provider with 68 locations in six provinces. The acquisition of Warner Rentals and Scotty’s expands its footprint in Western Canada, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Scotty’s bolsters Cooper’s climate control division and adds a new product line in fencing.

“These acquisitions not only exemplify our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in Western Canada but also reinforce our dedication to providing top-tier rental solutions to all major markets across Canada,” said Brian Spilak, COO of Cooper. “By integrating the strengths of Warner Rentals and Scotty’s with our own, we are poised to continue to deliver an unmatched level of service and support to customers across many new markets.”

Based in Halifax, SeaFort Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in small and medium-sized businesses. It invested in Cooper Equipment Rentals in 2013.