Copilot backs Zendr to simplify SME shipping as EU tightens customs rules

Customs procedures across Europe are becoming increasingly complex – a challenge that many small and mid-sized businesses struggle to navigate. Spotting opportunity in this challenge, Copilot Capital recently acquired Zendr, a B2B logistics platform providing SMEs with freight services via a cloud-based platform.

“The sector is still an under-digitalized industry,” requiring manual use of pricing tables, John Messer, founder and managing partner at Copilot, told PE Hub. “Zendr digitalizes that to make life easier, especially for smaller firms without large procurement teams.”

The timing is significant as Europe’s customs environment is changing. In 2025, the EU overhauled the Union Customs Code to modernize and digitize cross-border trade. Among the major changes are plans to remove the €150 duty-free threshold, meaning even low-value parcels may face potential duties, and the rollout of the Import Control System 2, which requires advance declarations for all goods entering or transiting the EU to improve security and supply chain transparency.

These new tariffs and regulatory changes are making logistics far more complex, Messer said. “There’s a whole bunch of new customs regulations coming into the EU. Other platforms just haven’t adapted to them. Zendr is bringing out an updated product that will handle customs needs.”

With the acquisition complete, Copilot sees multiple avenues for value creation – from scaling sales teams and expanding internationally to leveraging AI. “Zendr is a leader in Sweden. The goal is to become the Nordic champion, as there’s big opportunity there, and then identifying the next best European market.”

Zendr’s sales growth is 60–70 percent, Messer said. It also acquired GOT Solutions at the start of 2025, a sign of its appetite for further M&A. “Since Copilot’s acquisition, we’ve found 10 interesting companies for sale, which could help us enter new markets and then build out on top of it.”

Copilot invests in B2B companies across Europe generating €5 million-€10 million in revenue and scales them to €30 million-€50 million. The firm focuses on companies in the €30 million-€70 million EV range, under which the Zendr deal falls.

Complex market

Zendr, based in Stockholm, acts as a digital bridge between carriers like FedEx and UPS and small and medium-sized manufacturing and specialist producers, Messer said. “Those specialist producers want competitive shipping rates, but [are] not able to negotiate with the likes of UPS. Zendr gives carriers access to these companies, while helping SMBs secure the best rates.”

Shipping is not only expanding as a market but also growing in complexity, Johan Sund, Zendr’s co-founder and CEO, told PE Hub. “SMBs often lack the right tools and resources and end up spending too much time and money on their shipments. It helps them manage shipments from different carriers on one platform.”

Before making the investment, Copilot conducted a pan-European market mapping and found few companies offering the same combination of freight management and customs software, Messer said.

Investor appetite for Zendr was strong. “We initially met with more than 20 investors and ended up with around 15 bids,” Sund said. Interest came from top Swedish private equity firms and international funds, he added.

London-based Copilot expects that Zendr’s next chapter could involve another private equity buyer, given many billion-pound funds are interested in software assets like Zendr. The firm also anticipates trade interest – particularly from PE-backed players in e-commerce – for whom Zendr could serve as a specialized logistics solution, Messer added.