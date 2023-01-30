Copley Equity Partners invests in Triton Environmental Consultants

Triton Environmental Consultants is an environmental consulting business serving major infrastructure projects across Canada.

Existing shareholders retained significant ownership and will continue to lead the company

Triton has a particular focus on fisheries and wildlife services



Boston-headquartered Copley is a private investment firm that invests in lower-middle market firms

Copley Equity Partners has invested in Triton Environmental Consultants, a Canadian environmental consulting business serving major infrastructure projects. No financial terms were dislcosed.

Existing stockholders have maintained sizeable ownership and will continue to lead the company.

Triton, headquartered in Vancouver, offers environmental consulting services to major infrastructure projects and proponents across Canada, with a particular focus on fisheries and wildlife services. It has offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

“The Triton team has built a world class environmental consulting business and we look forward to helping the team continue strong growth both organically and through acquisitions,” said Jan Prokop, principal at Copley, in a statement.

“We believe a partnership with Copley will set Triton up for continued growth across Canada and expansion into the United States, solidifying Triton’s leadership as an independent environmental consulting service provider,” said Jason Harris, CEO of Triton.

Copley, founded in 2012, is a private investment firm with offices in Boston and Denver. The firm invests in lower-middle market companies.