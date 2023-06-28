Copley invests in college food service firm Upper Crust

Late last year, Upper Crust announced a merger with College Chefs, another food service provider serving the Greek community.

Upper Crust was established in 2010

Based in Denver and Boston, Copley invests in the lower middle market

Copley Equity Partners has made a minority investment in Columbia, Maryland-based Upper Crust, a food service management company serving sorority and fraternity houses on college campuses, as well as summer camps. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Jan Prokop, a principal at Copley Equity Partners, said in a statement, “Adam and his team have built a great company serving the Greek community and beyond. We look forward to supporting Upper Crust achieve its strategic vision.”

Based in Denver and Boston, Copy invests in the lower middle market. Copley was formed in 2012.