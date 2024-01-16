Cordillera appoints Levi as investor relations head

She is based in New York City

Levi will lead all aspects of Cordillera’s business development and investor relations strategy for the firm’s prospective, new and existing limited partners

Before joining Cordillera, she was a managing director at Cowen Investment Management

Cordillera Investment Partners has named Rachel Levi as head of investor relations. Her appointment is effective January 8, 2024.

She is based in New York City.

Levi will lead all aspects of Cordillera’s business development and investor relations strategy for the firm’s prospective, new and existing limited partners.

Before joining Cordillera, she was a managing director at Cowen Investment Management where she was a senior member of the marketing and client management team. Prior to that, she spent five years at Hoplite Capital Management, ultimately serving as head of investor relations.

Cordillera is based in San Francisco.