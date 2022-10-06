CORE-backed Cadrex acquires precision sheet metal firm EPMP

Cadrex is a provider of complex production parts, assemblies, and weldments.

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions has acquired Texas-based EPMP, a precision sheet metal fabrication services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Cadrex platform was formed in 2021 and includes ten business units with approximately 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing space and more than 2,000 employees across ten states as well as Mexico.

EPMP was founded in 1984.

Matthew Puglisi, a partner at CORE, said in a statement, “EPMP’s significant historical investments in automation-driving material handling systems and robotics augment Cadrex’s high-volume sheet metal fabrication capabilities and make EPMP a highly strategic fit with the platform.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to Cadrex and CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.

