CORE-backed GEM acquires manufacturer Coining

GEM Manufacturing, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired Clifton, New Jersey-based Coining Manufacturing and Precision Machine Products Inc, a provider of specialty stamping and machining services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, GEM is a provider of precision deep drawn metal components and mechanical assemblies.

CORE acquired GEM in February 2023.

Coining was founded in 1990 and GEM was founded in 1950.

On the deal, Rock Lambert, operating partner at CORE, said in a statement, “From manufacturing capabilities and geographic location to customer bases and end market focus, Coining and PMP are highly complementary and strategic fits with GEM. We’re excited to augment both the depth and breadth of the platform’s value proposition in support of our valued customers.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners targets North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.