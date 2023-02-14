CORE Industrial Partners acquires GEM Manufacturing

In conjunction with the acquisition CORE Operating Partner Rock Lambert will become chairman of the GEM board of directors.

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction

GEM was founded in 1950

CORE Industrial Partners has acquired Waterbury, Connecticut-based GEM Manufacturing, a provider of precision deep drawn metal components and mechanical assemblies. No financial terms were disclosed.

GEM was founded in 1950.

On the deal, John May, managing partner of CORE, said in a statement, “Our acquisition of GEM serves as the latest example of our focus on partnering with founder, family and entrepreneur-owned businesses in proactively identified thematic verticals with attractive investment dynamics. We believe we can leverage our deep precision manufacturing experience to help expedite the company’s next stage of growth.”

In conjunction with the acquisition CORE Operating Partner Rock Lambert, will become chairman of the GEM board of directors. Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.