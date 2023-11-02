CORE Industrial Partners invests in packaging firm Century Box

Century Box was founded in 1978 by Alvin and Johanna Kagan.

In conjunction with the deal, CORE Senior Partner Frank Papa will become chairman of Century Box’s board of directors

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses

CORE Industrial Partners has made an investment in Century Box, a Massachusetts-based provider of folding cartons for store-brand food and consumer products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Century Box was founded in 1978 by Alvin and Johanna Kagan.

On the deal, Frank Papa, a senior partner at CORE said in a statement, “Century Box’s comprehensive suite of folding carton manufacturing capabilities, attractive end market exposure and customer-oriented approach collectively form a compelling foundation for a new investment. We’re eager to work with the Century Box team to expand the company’s value proposition through both strategic initiatives and complementary acquisitions.”

In conjunction with the deal, Papa will become chairman of Century Box’s board of directors.

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

CORE Industrial Partners invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses. The private equity firm has over $700 million of capital commitments