CORE invests in manufacturer Aviation Concepts

Aviation Concepts was founded in 1991 by Aviation Concepts President and CEO Dean Wood.

Bob Nardelli, a senior operating partner at CORE, will become chairman of the Aviation Concepts board of directors

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction

CORE invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses

CORE Industrial Partners has made an investment in Aviation Concepts, a Sunrise, Florida-based provider of rotable components to the aftermarket commercial aviation industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, John May, managing partner of CORE, said in a statement, “With more than 30-years of experience, Aviation Concepts and its management team have developed and maintained a partnership-focused approach within the commercial aviation space.”

Bob Nardelli, a senior operating partner at CORE, will become chairman of the Aviation Concepts board of directors. Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

