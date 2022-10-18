CORE sells pharma packaging company MedLit to Resource Label Group

Resource Label is a national label company

CORE Industrial Partners has sold MedLit, a provider of pharmaceutical packaging, labeling and printing solutions, to Resource Label Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Resource Label is a national label company.

Founded in 1986, MedLit is based in New Jersey and North Carolina.

CORE began building the MedLit platform with the acquisition of TCG Legacy in October 2020. In 2021, CORE combined TCG Legacy with MedLit Graphics, a provider of pharmaceutical secondary packaging and labeling solutions based in New Jersey, to form a full-service pharmaceutical packaging platform.

On the sale, John May, a managing partner of CORE said in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of the MedLit team for building a great business and driving a successful exit in a period of only two years. With access to CORE’s operational resources and support, Kevin and team have transformed MedLit into a fully integrated pharmaceutical packaging and printing business with advanced manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to continuing to partner with founder and family-owned businesses where our capital and operational expertise can help create value.

Mesirow Financial served as financial advisor to CORE while Winston & Strawn acted as legal advisor to CORE and MedLit.

CORE invests in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses.