Cornell Capital-backed Advancing Eyecare appoints McGrann as CEO and Spear as president/chief strategy officer

Most recently, McGrann served as president and COO of Percept, where he will remain on the advisory board

Based in New York and Hong Kong, Cornell Capital has about $6 billion of assets under management

Cornell Capital was founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division

Advancing Eyecare, which is backed by Cornell Capital, has named Jim McGrann as CEO and David Spear as president and chief strategy officer.

Based in Florida, Advancing Eyecare is a provider of ophthalmic instruments.

Most recently, McGrann served as president and COO of Percept, where he will remain on the advisory board. McGrann succeeds Brad Staley, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to join Advancing Eyecare and partner with our team to provide customers a true one-stop solution for ophthalmic equipment and services,”said McGrann in a statememt. “As top-tier technology becomes increasingly critical in serving patients, Advancing Eyecare has a strong reputation and offers the highest level of customer-centric solutions for vision improvement. The company is poised to provide the best eyecare instrumentation on a global scale, and I’m eager to get started.”

Based in New York and Hong Kong, Cornell Capital has about $6 billion of assets under management. Cornell Capital was founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division.