Cornell Capital-backed AEC acquires Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

- In 2022, AEC partnered with Cornell Capital
- Veatch was formed in 1988
- Cornell Capital invests in the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors
Advancing Eyecare, which is backed by Cornell Capital, has acquired Tempe, Arizona-based Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments, a distributor of ophthalmic equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Jacksonville, Florida, AEC is a provider of ophthalmic instruments.
In 2022, AEC partnered with Cornell Capital.
On the deal, Brad Staley, CEO of AEC, said in a statement, “As we continually evaluate opportunities to scale our business and enhance how we serve customers, we are thrilled to welcome Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments to the AEC family of brands. Veatch has built a tremendous reputation over the last 30 years, centered around a commitment to customer satisfaction and improvement of patient outcomes. Their product and service offerings, complemented by a service-oriented team, make them a natural partner to add to AEC.”
Veatch was formed in 1988.
Cornell Capital invests in the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors. The firm was founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, a former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs’ merchant banking division.