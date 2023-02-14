Cornell Capital-backed Lorom buys electronics manufacturer Segue

Segue has manufacturing operations in Billerica, Massachusetts; Xiamen, China; and Monterrey, Mexico

Lorom, which is backed by Cornell Capital, has acquired Segue Manufacturing Services, a global contract electronics manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lorom is a manufacturing solutions provider.

In October 2019, Lorom secured an investment from Cornell Capital LLC.

“As demand for electrification around the world grows, Lorom and Segue represent two complementary businesses that are poised to capitalize on the increasing shift toward high-quality, outsourced manufacturing,” said Allen Chu, a partner and head of Asia of Cornell Capital, in a statement. “We are confident that together, the combined global manufacturing bases will provide all customers with an enhanced and expanded service offering, and we look forward to working with the Lorom and Segue teams to drive strategic growth and strengthen the company’s market position in key markets across the globe.”

Founded in 1988, Lorom headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Based in New York and Hong Kong, Cornell Capital has about $6 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors. Cornell Capital was founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division.