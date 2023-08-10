Cornell Capital-backed Lorom joins with In-Tech

- Lorom is a manufacturing services provider focusing on specialized cable manufacturing and assembly
Lorom, backed by Cornell Capital, has merged with In-Tech, an electronic manufacturing and development services company serving the automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, banking, security and wireless communication network industries.
No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.
In-Tech is based in Hong Kong.
The merged company will offer both interconnect and contract manufacturing capabilities with a global network of facilities in the U.S., China, Malaysia and India, according to a release.
“We see significant business opportunities and synergies that can be realized by this merger, creating a manufacturing solutions provider with broad capabilities that is well-positioned to service fast-growing, highly regulated end markets,” said Allen Chu, partner and head of Asia at Cornell Capital.
With In-Tech’s addition, the combined company will be a vertically integrated, end-to-end manufacturing services provider of cables, PCBA and box build services, the release said.
Lorom is a manufacturing services provider focusing on specialized cable manufacturing and assembly. It is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Cornell is a private equity firm based in New York and Hong Kong.
BDA Partners is acting as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell is acting as legal advisor to Cornell Capital and Lorom.