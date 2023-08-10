Cornell Capital-backed Lorom joins with In-Tech

In-Tech is an electronic manufacturing and development services company.

Lorom, backed by Cornell Capital, has merged with In-Tech, an electronic manufacturing and development services company serving the automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, banking, security and wireless communication network industries.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

In-Tech is based in Hong Kong.

The merged company will offer both interconnect and contract manufacturing capabilities with a global network of facilities in the U.S., China, Malaysia and India, according to a release.

Cornell acquired Lorom in in October 2019.

“We see significant business opportunities and synergies that can be realized by this merger, creating a manufacturing solutions provider with broad capabilities that is well-positioned to service fast-growing, highly regulated end markets,” said Allen Chu, partner and head of Asia at Cornell Capital.

With In-Tech’s addition, the combined company will be a vertically integrated, end-to-end manufacturing services provider of cables, PCBA and box build services, the release said.

Lorom is a manufacturing services provider focusing on specialized cable manufacturing and assembly. It is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Cornell is a private equity firm based in New York and Hong Kong.

BDA Partners is acting as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell is acting as legal advisor to Cornell Capital and Lorom.