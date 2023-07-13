Cornell Capital recruits Martinez as client acquisition VP

In her new position, Martinez will oversee and drive key initiatives to support the company's growth.

Cornell Capital has named Kaitlin Martinez as vice president of client acquisition.

In her new position, Martinez will oversee and drive key initiatives to support the company’s growth.

Martinez joins Cornell Capital from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she served as a private banker on the New York Morgan team.

“We are delighted to welcome Kaitlin Martinez to our team,” said founder and CEO Dana Cornell in a statement. “Her expertise, leadership, and dedication to obtaining positive client outcomes will be instrumental in driving our business forward and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to her contributions.”

Based in New York City, Cornell Capital was founded in 2013.