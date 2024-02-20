Cornell, TorQuest-backed Si Systems picks up HVN Solutions

HVN Solutions is an IT consulting company based in Toronto.

Cornell Capital and TorQuest Partners’ portfolio company Si Systems has acquired HVN Solutions, an IT consulting company based in Canada.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

“In combining our strengths, we are accelerating our efforts to become Canada’s premier choice for on-demand IT professionals by expanding our talent offerings and advancing our professional services and statement of work capabilities,” said Leonie Tyler, president of Si Systems.

Cornell and TorQuest invested in Si Systems in November 2022.

Based in Calgary, Si Systems is a critical information technology talent service provider.

New York-based Cornell is a private equity firm with around $6 billion in assets. It invests across the consumer, financial services, industrials and business sectors.

TorQuest is a private equity firm based in Toronto. It has more than C$5 billion of equity capital under management.