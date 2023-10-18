Corsair-backed Oakbridge closed 25 acquisitions before sale to Audax

Oakbridge Insurance Agency was formed through the combination of four insurance brokerages in 2020.

A strategy pinned on aggressive M&A coupled with the growing market for insurance services in the Southeast helped Corsair Capital accelerate the growth of Oakbridge Insurance Agency, said Corsair partner Jeremy Schein. The New York PE firm recently exited the Atlanta-based insurance and risk management company, selling its stake to Audax Group’s private equity arm and the company’s management in a deal announced in September.

Oakbridge was formed in 2020 through the combination of four insurance brokerages: Founders Insurance, Hutchinson Traylor Insurance, McGinty-Gordon & Associates, and Waites & Foshee. At the time of the merger, Corsair made a strategic investment in Oakbridge, which serves customers in the construction, human services, agricultural, senior living, financial, bond/surety, homebuilders program, municipalities, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation industries. The company provides commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance, personal P&C, employee benefits, surety and risk management services.

“The company outperformed and executed on our plan faster than we had originally expected,” Schein said. “After receiving significant inbound interest, we decided that there was significant market appetite.”

Corsair declined to discuss its return on investment.

Aggressive acquirer

Since its formation, Oakbridge has made a whopping 25 acquisitions.

“We were very focused on buying and partnering with companies that wanted to remain owners,” Schein said. “We ultimately deployed less capital than originally expected, because there was so much appetite from the targets that we invested in to roll their equity into the business and grow alongside us.”

Oakbridge is focused on the Southeast. That regional minded thesis came with a couple of advantages, according to Schein. “When we invested in Oakbridge, we saw migration inflows into the Southeast and overall stronger, stable economic growth in the region,” he said, adding: “We thought that it was easier to underwrite that regional growth than it was in other parts of the country.”

“We wanted to build something where we thought some of the larger industry players would have gaps, since our initial thesis was that we wanted to build a business where we could attract strategic buyers or sponsors,” he said.

One other aspect about the Southeast, according to Schein, “is that we felt it was highly a relationship-driven market.” This was important in that knowing who the brokers were and being able to identify targets was really based on relationships.

With more relaxed covid rules than other parts of the country, the Southeast arguably made it easier to get deals done during the pandemic.

In human capital-focused businesses such as insurance, the people are central to the investment. If they decide to walk out, the investment risks losing clients. What played out in Oakbridge’s favor is that businesses opted to stay with the investment. “This impressed us, because it meant they believed in their business and believed in what we were building,” Schein said.

Most acquisitions came at a time when there were reports of wide variations in valuations. Corsair didn’t have much of a struggle with this, according to Schein, and there were just a few assets that the firm lost on pricing.

Insurance opportunities

During the pandemic, PE ownership of insurance companies expanded rapidly, and in 2021 there were 132 PE-owned insurers, compared with 117 at year-end 2020. In 2019 there were 89 PE backed insurance companies, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

What’s ahead for Corsair in the insurance industry?

“We like the insurance brokerage space, and our team has developed a strong playbook,” Schein said. “We know how to review assets, how to execute and how to build platforms like Oakbridge.”

Among other factors driving insurance investments is change in climate. “Risks are rising in ways that many wouldn’t have expected in the past, whether that’s due to global warming or other factors,” Schein said. “We think that there will be continued appetite and interest to buy insurance products.”