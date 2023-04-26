Cosmetics brand DIBS Beauty secures investment from L Catterton

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, L Catterton invests in the consumer sector

The private equity firm manages about $33 billion of equity capital

L Catterton was founded in 1989

L Catterton has made a significant investment in Austin-based DIBS Beauty, a cosmetics brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

DIBS Beauty launched in September 2021.

“DIBS Beauty is a highly distinctive brand that has quickly established a reputation for offering approachable, multifunctional makeup essentials that resonate with its customers,” said Jon Owsley, co-managing partner of the L Catterton Growth Fund, in a statement. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Ken and Dan who are proven entrepreneurs in beauty as well as Courtney and Jeff, who are uniquely suited to drive growth in this digitally-native brand. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in beauty to support the company’s ambitious expansion strategy.”

