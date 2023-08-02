Cotton Creek and Alpine Communication launch Alpine Infrastructure Partners

Alpine was founded in 1980

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital invests in lower middle market companies

Cotton Creek Capital has teamed up with Alpine Communication to form Alpine Infrastructure Partners, a provider of critical field and administrative services to utility and telecommunications customers throughout the U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

Florida-based Alpine Communication is an engineering firm.

“Alpine is a critical facilitator of the rapid expansion of broadband and telecommunications networks, and we are excited to support Alpine’s continued growth,” said Josh Gault, a partner of Cotton Creek in a statement.

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital invests in lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million.