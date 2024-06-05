PE Deals

Council Capital invests in nurse care management firm Allegiant Managed Care

Council Capital’s investment will be used to scale Allegiant Managed Care’s services and introduce the company into more states and lines of insurance business.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this