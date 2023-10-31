Court Square-backed Offen Petroleum buys W. Douglass Distributing’s wholesale business

Based in Sherman, Texas, Douglass is a propane, lubricant, and wholesale and commercial fuel business.

Offen Petroleum, a portfolio company of Court Square Capital, has acquired the wholesale business of W. Douglass Distributing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Commerce City, Colorado, Offen Petroleum is a distributor of fuels, propane, DEF and lubricants.

On the deal, Bill Douglass, CEO of W. Douglass Distributing, said in a statement, “We have built a strong and successful wholesale fuel business over the past 40 years and are proud of our hard working and dedicated team members. We are pleased that Offen also recognizes the value and contributions of our team members, and, as a result, Offen will be retaining virtually all of the people who have supported our wholesale businesses.”

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to W. Douglass Distributing, Ltd.

Based in New York City, Court Square invests in the middle market.