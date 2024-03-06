CPP Investments, AIMCo, Manulife Investment up stake in Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is a shared network infrastructure provider

Apogee Telecom is an on-campus connectivity infrastructure provider

CPP Investments has been a majority shareholder in Boldyn since 2009

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) and Manulife Investment Management have together made a follow-on investment in Boldyn Networks, a London-based shared network infrastructure provider.

This investment will support Boldyn’s growth strategy, including the agreed acquisition of Apogee Telecom, an on-campus connectivity infrastructure provider in the US higher education industry.

Apogee’s addition will enable Boldyn to grow its US footprint and capabilities by expanding into the higher education sector as the demand for highspeed, low latency connectivity at colleges and universities continues to rapidly increase, according to a release.

“As demand for connectivity and data-rich content rises, Boldyn is well placed to provide advanced, high-performing network services as a global player in the wireless infrastructure sector,” said James Bryce, MD, head of infrastructure, CPP Investments. “Investing in digital infrastructure continues to be attractive as the world becomes increasingly data centric, and we believe Boldyn’s acquisition of Apogee will position the company for growth within the large-scale US higher education industry.”

CPP Investments has been a majority shareholder in Boldyn since 2009 and has provided around C$3.5 billion to Boldyn, with AIMCo as a minority shareholder in the company. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Manulife partnered with Boldyn to acquire a minority interest in its digital infrastructure assets in the US.

“We believe that Boldyn’s acquisition of Apogee is a strategic fit as it will expand the company’s wireless capabilities and provide an opportunity to serve new clients as colleges increasingly outsource connectivity infrastructure to trusted partners,” said Daniel Neil, senior director, infrastructure investments, Manulife.

The Apogee transaction is subject to regulatory consents and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

CPP Investments is an investment management firm headquartered in Toronto. As on 31 December, the fund totalled C$590.8 billion.

AIMCo is a diversified institutional investment manager with over C$158 billion of assets under management. It invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance and government funds in the province of Alberta.

Manulife is the wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation.