CPP Investments exits stake in France’s Orpea

Orpea is headquartered in Paris, France

CPP Investments invested in Orpea in 2013 with a total financial commitment of €421.8m

The net proceeds from the sale were €26.1m

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has exited its investment in Orpea, a healthcare consulting company that offers clinical care services.

Orpea is headquartered in Paris, France.

CPP Investments’ exit from Orpea comes on the back of Orpea’s financial restructuring plan, according to a release.

The restructuring plan requires the existing shareholders, which includes CPP Investments, to reduce their holdings to around 0.4 percent of the capital of Orpea in total, while the new investors would hold around 50.2 percent of the capital and the unsecured financial creditors about 49.4 percent of the capital, the release added.

CPP Investments’ initial investment in Orpea was made in 2013 with a total financial commitment of €421.8 million.

The net proceeds from the sale were €26.1 million, the release said.

CPP Investments, headquartered in Toronto, is an investment management organisation that manages Canada Pension Plan’s fund. The fund totalled C$536 billion as on 31 December 2022.