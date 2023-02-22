CPP Investments names Biagosch as senior managing director and real assets global head

Biagosch will also continue to be head of Europe and remains a member of the organization’s senior management team

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has appointed Maximilian Biagosch as senior managing director and global head of real assets. The pension system also appointed Jon Webster as senior managing director and chief operating officer.

Biagosch will also continue to be head of Europe and remains a member of the organization’s senior management team. Biagosch joined CPP Investments in 2015. Most recently, he was senior managing director, head of Europe & direct private equity. Prior to this, he held senior roles at Permira Advisers LLP, and was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas in London.

Webster will join CPP Investments from Boston Consulting Group, where he is a managing director and partner.

“These appointments position us well to continue building long-term value for the CPP Fund,” said John Graham, president & CEO, in a statement. “We have valued Max’s experience, strong leadership and demonstrated performance on CPP Investments’ senior management team – all attributes that position him well to lead our global Real Assets program. In addition, Jon’s successful track record in operations and technology-enabled transformation with financial organizations makes him ideally suited to both take on the role of COO and contribute important insights to the organization,”

Headquartered in Toronto, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments. At December 31, 2022, the fund totalled C$536 billion.