CPP Investments agrees to buy 17.5% stake in NetCo

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has agreed to join the KKR-led investor group, which is acquiring the Italian telecoms network NetCo from Telecom Italia (TIM).

CPP Investments will acquire a 17.5 percent interest in NetCo for up to €2.0 billion($2.19 billion), as part of a transaction which values the business at an enterprise value of around €18.8 billion ($20.6 billion).

The KKR-led investor group includes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the Italian infrastructure fund F2i and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Italian Government. The Italian government submitted an offer for the acquisition of TIM subsidiary Sparkle in February.

“NetCo will provide critical end-to-end data connectivity services that support the functioning of the Italian economy,” said James Bryce, MD, global head of infrastructure, CPP Investments. “Our investment alongside these key partners with a shared long-term vision will help deliver high-quality digital infrastructure across Italy as well as generating long-term risk-adjusted returns for the fund. We are optimistic that NetCo can represent the first of several infrastructure investments in Italy for CPP Investments.”

The investor group at NetCo will support the completion of an upgrade to the existing network to provide high quality and high capacity fiber-based services in urban and rural areas, decommissioning of legacy copper technologies, making improvements to IT functionality and driving efficiencies in the business, according to a release.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the summer of 2024, subject to customary conditions.

CPP Investments is an investment management firm headquartered in Toronto. As on 31 December, the fund totalled C$590.8 billion. Its investments in digital infrastructure businesses includes Boldyn Networks, Cellnex and V.Tal.