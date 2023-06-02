CPP Investments to acquire interest in FCC Medio Ambiente

CPP Investments will pay €965 million for the stake

FCC Medio is headquartered in Madrid, Spain

CPP Investment Board Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), via CPP Investment Board Europe, has agreed to acquire a 24.99 percent stake in FCC Medio Ambiente, a European waste management operator.

CPP Investments will pay €965 million for the stake.

FCC Medio is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. It is the environmental services division of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC).

“As major economies seek to meet circular economy objectives, businesses like FCC Medio Ambiente, with differentiated scale, reputation and technological expertise, are well-positioned to capture sustainable growth, providing an excellent long-term investment opportunity for CPP Investments,” said James Bryce, MD, global head of infrastructure, CPP Investments.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

CPP Investment Board Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of CPP Investments.

CPP Investments is an active global infrastructure investor with 28 direct investments in 13 countries totalling C$52 billion (€36.02 billion) as of 31 March 2023. The firm is based in Toronto, Ontario.