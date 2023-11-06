CPP Investments to exit 24.5% stake in German offshore wind assets

The wind farms are located about 100 kilometers from the German North Sea coast and began operating in 2019 and 2020

The buyer is Enbridge, a Canadian energy infrastructure company

CPP Investments’ net proceeds are expected to be C$374m

CPP Investments acquired its interests in the wind farms as development projects from Enbridge in 2018

The deal is expected to close at the end of this year, subject to customary conditions.

Together, the wind farms produce a combined 2.5-million-megawatt hours of electricity, supplying energy to more than 700,000 households.

“Since our initial investment in these assets in 2018, the European offshore wind market has continued to mature and we’ve realized solid returns during our ownership,” said Bill Rogers, MD, global head of sustainable energies, CPP Investments, in a statement. “The renewable energy sector, and offshore wind specifically, remains an important investment strategy for us, and we will continue to seek opportunities in the sector that best fit the scale and flexibility of our capital.”

CPP Investments, based in Toronto, is a global investment management organization that oversees Canada Pension Plan’s fund. The fund totaled C$575 billion as on 30 June.