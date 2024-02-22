CPP Investments to sell partial stake in Kendall Square Development Venture

KDV I is a joint venture set up in 2015 among CPP Investments, APG and ESR.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has agreed to a restructure and sale of a 21 percent partial interest in the Kendall Square Development Venture (KDV I) in South Korea.

The net proceeds to CPP Investments from the sale will be about $245 million.

KDV I is a joint venture set up in 2015 among CPP Investments, APG and ESR to develop modern logistics real estate assets in prime locations within major strategic logistics hubs in South Korea.

CPP Investments’ initial investment in KDV I was $175 million. The joint venture was subsequently upsized in 2018 and 2019.

CPP Investments will remain an investor with a 24 percent stake in a newly formed open-ended logistics core fund, which will house KDV I’s stabilized assets.

“Korea is one of the most developed e-commerce markets in Asia with sustained demand for quality logistics facilities,” said Gilles Chow, head of real estate North Asia, CPP Investments. “The partial sale of our stake in KDV I allows us to monetize the investment to deliver returns to the CPP Fund while remaining committed to this important sector.”

Toronto-based CPP Investments is Canada’s largest pension system. The fund totaled C$590.8 billion as of 31 December.