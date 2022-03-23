CPPIB and BC Partners complete Plochingen buyout

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and BC Partners have closed their acquisition of CeramTec, a Plochingen, Germany-based ceramics maker for medical implants and industrial solutions. No financial terms were disclosed, though Bloomberg earlier reported the deal values CeramTec at $4.5 billion. The sellers included BC European Capital X, Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

PRESS RELEASE

Plochingen, 16 March, 2022 – CeramTec (the “Company”) is pleased to report that, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), through its wholly owned subsidiary, CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l., and BC Partners Fund XI (“BC XI”), advised by BC Partners, a leading international investment firm, today, through their jointly owned subsidiaries, completed the previously announced acquisition of the Company from the existing owners, BC European Capital X, Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and certain co-investors.

The Company also prepaid its existing senior facilities and redeemed its existing senior notes in connection with the acquisition.

About CeramTec

CeramTec is a leading global med-tech platform with a focus on high-performance ceramics (“HPC”) solutions and is specialized in the development, manufacturing and sale of parts, components and products made from ceramic materials. With over a century of developmental and production experience in the HPC industry, CeramTec is a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced ceramics and engineers these materials for use in a wide variety of applications. HPC from CeramTec are used in a range of areas, including critical medical applications such as hip replacements, other orthopedic implants, dental implants and medical equipment, and industries including mobility, electronics and also in other industrial applications. As of September 30, 2021, CeramTec’s portfolio comprised over 200 trademarks and over 600 patents, along with a wide variety of ceramic materials. With production sites and subsidiaries in Europe, North and South America as well as Asia, CeramTec maintains its presence around the globe as a manufacturer and supplier. CeramTec is headquartered at Plochingen, near Stuttgart (Germany). In 2020, CeramTec generated approximately €553 million revenue and employed over 3,400 FTE worldwide, approximately 2,000 of which in Germany.