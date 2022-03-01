CPPIB adds to investment in onshore renewables platform

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has committed a further €260 million to Renewable Power Capital, the pension fund’s UK-based onshore renewables platform. The funding will support RPC’s investment strategy, including its initial investment in Swedish onshore wind farm and recent investments in Spanish solar projects.

PRESS RELEASE

Toronto, CANADA (March 1, 2022) – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has committed a further €260 million to Renewable Power Capital Limited (RPC), in support of RPC’s ongoing investment strategy, including its initial investment in Swedish onshore wind and recent investments in Spanish solar projects.

RPC, CPP Investments’ U.K. based onshore renewables platform, has recently committed to acquire the Klevberget onshore wind farm, with a capacity of 146 MW, in their first Swedish deal. OX2, a leading developer and constructor of large-scale onshore wind power in Europe, is constructing the wind farm under their construction & asset transfer agreement. Once commissioned, OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm. It will provide clean energy equivalent to the consumption of approximately 46,000 households.

Bruce Hogg, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Energies, CPP Investments, said: “RPC has significantly expanded its footprint across European renewables with this entry into the Swedish market. We continue to support the business with additional long-term capital to invest in attractive renewables opportunities across our target markets.

RPC is partnering with OX2, delivering additional energy capacity which will compete without subsidies in the Nordic region.

The deal builds on the ongoing relationship between RPC and OX2. In 2021, RPC acquired a 171MW portfolio of Finnish onshore wind projects from OX2. RPC was launched by CPP Investments in December 2020.

About CPP Investments

