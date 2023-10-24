Creation Investments appoints Stoch as COO and chief compliance officer

She is based at the company's global headquarters in Chicago.

Before Creation Investments, Stoch was chief financial officer for Keller Postman LLC

She also served as CFO and CCO for Gerchen Capital Management

Creation Investments is managing more than $2.1 billion in assets

Creation Investments has named Therese Stoch as chief operating officer and chief compliance officer.

She is based at the company’s global headquarters in Chicago.

“We’re delighted to attract an executive of Therese’s caliber to our global team,” said Patrick Fisher, founder and managing partner of Creation Investments in a statement. “Therese’s expertise in leading growing businesses with a commitment to operational excellence aligns with our objective to offer market-driven solutions to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid, reducing poverty and its ill effects in the developing world.”

Before Creation Investments, Stoch was chief financial officer for Keller Postman LLC. She also served as CFO and CCO for Gerchen Capital Management. Earlier in her career, she was chief financial officer for Lakeview Capital Management, LLC, and Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, LLC.

Creation Investments is managing more than $2.1 billion in assets. Creation Investments targets the next generation of financial services firms.